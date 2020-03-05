Heart2Heart Release Patriotic Video of “Sons of Uncle Sam”

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 5, 2020 – 1:16 pm -

Gastonia, NC – Popular North Carolina-based Southern Gospel trio, Heart2Heart has announced the release of “Sons of Uncle Sam”, a poignant message video that follows the life of one dedicated veteran, from his own service in WWII, to the loss of his grandson in Viet Nam.

Written by Chaz Bosarge and Derwin Ward, the moving concept video was shot in Salisbury Military Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. It was produced and directed by Chandler Baucom of CRB Pictures. His grandfather, Fred Jobe, plays the lead character in the video, so this loving work is truly a family affair. Chandler Baucom is the son of Life FM’s Rodney Baucom.

As the story unfolds you will find yourself moved to tears at the heart wrenching portrayal of the life of a dedicated veteran. Heart2Heart’s signature harmony and smooth delivery enhance an already touching story line, paying beautiful homage to our Veterans. The story concludes with a tribute by the graveside of group member Rhonda House’s late husband, Jimmy House, who was an 8 year veteran of the US Marine Corp.

As the lyrics so eloquently state “freedom comes with a cost, every time a soldier falls they pay the price for liberty.” The words go on to urge the listener to “always send a prayer up when you can, for the sons of Uncle Sam.” Heart2Heart beautifully drives this important message home with their flawless delivery.

Of the project David Kiser stated, “We’ve never been drawn to recording a patriotic song, but after hearing Sons Of Uncle Sam we knew it was special and we just had to record it. It is such a lyric and story masterpiece that portrays the true reality of the life of the soldier. To all of our veterans, service men and women, we honor and salute you! Freedom comes with a price. Thank you’ will never be enough.”

The full video can be viewed here.

