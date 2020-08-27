HeartRight Productions Presents Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call

HeartRight Productions Presents Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s CallWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on August 27, 2020 – 9:43 am -
Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 6:00PM
Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call
along with Hearts of Praise and Travis Wilson
Family Baptist Church
5454 Mobile Hwy
Pensacola, Florida 32526
Free Concert-Love Offering will be taken
