HeartRight Productions Presents Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 27, 2020 – 9:43 am -

Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 6:00PM

Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call

along with Hearts of Praise and Travis Wilson

Family Baptist Church

5454 Mobile Hwy

Pensacola, Florida 32526

Free Concert-Love Offering will be taken

