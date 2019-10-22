HeartSong Nashville Showcase at Creekside on Monday

Written by scoopsnews on October 22, 2019 – 8:36 am -

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (October 22, 2019) – It’s almost time for Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2019, held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Oct 28 – Nov. 31st. Creekside is happy to present the HeartSong Nashville Music Group Gospel Showcase, which will be held on Oct. 28, 2018, from 11:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., featuring HeartSong Nashville Music Group Artists..

All Creekside attendees are invited to attend.

Here is the schedule:

11:00- The Cokers

11:15- Sandi & Kagan

11:30- Wayne Feltner

11:45- The Mayo Family

12:00 Ray Wolford

12:15- Anointed

12:30- The Blankenships

