HeartSong Nashville Showcase at Creekside on MondayWritten by scoopsnews on October 22, 2019 – 8:36 am -
Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (October 22, 2019) – It’s almost time for Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2019, held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Oct 28 – Nov. 31st. Creekside is happy to present the HeartSong Nashville Music Group Gospel Showcase, which will be held on Oct. 28, 2018, from 11:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., featuring HeartSong Nashville Music Group Artists..
All Creekside attendees are invited to attend.
Here is the schedule:
11:00- The Cokers
11:15- Sandi & Kagan
11:30- Wayne Feltner
11:45- The Mayo Family
12:00 Ray Wolford
12:15- Anointed
12:30- The Blankenships
Tags: 2019 Creekside Gospel Music Convention, Heartsong Nashville
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on HeartSong Nashville Showcase at Creekside on Monday
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.