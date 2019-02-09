Help Ernie Dawson

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 9, 2019 – 2:18 pm -

From Ernie Dawson

As many of you know, I’ve been having a lot of issues going on with me with having to do Dialysis and heart issues and other things. Singing is our income and our dates are down with everything going on. I really need your help right now so whatever you can donate would be a great help. I am trying to do Home Dialysis, i would really like a kidney transplant, on top of this I fell and broke my wrist. Please pray about What you can do. We have more going out than coming in. MedicaI Cost, and the cost of just everyday expenses is wearing on me. Keep praying for our family and our ministry. God Bless you, Ernie

Go Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related