Hey Pastor Brandon Wilson, What is The Message?

We are all about to be handed something very special , a “brand, spanking-new” New Year. What we do with it is really up to us.

We asked a few pastors what they believe The Message for 2019 is. Here is what Pastor Brandon Wilson from Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Laurel, Mississippi had to say. You may also know him from the group BROS.4.

My prayer for 2019 is that you would know that you are loved. Not only are you loved by your pastor, but you are loved by friends and family. Most importantly, you are loved by the Lord of glory. The love of your pastor, friends, and family may have little impact, because all of those people are flawed. We have the aptitude to fail you; however, the Lord will never fail you. One of the first scriptures that we learn as a kid is John 3:16. Jesus said this “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotton Son, that whosoever believeth on Him should not perish, but have everlasting life”. God loved us so much that He sent Jesus to reconcile us to Himself through the cross. That is the greatest love man has ever known. No matter what you are going through, I pray that you would know that YOU ARE LOVED!

Why did He go to Calvary?

Why was His life’s blood shed for me?

Why did He suffer as no man has ever done?

There’s just one reason, I am the one. –G.A. Webster

Thumbs Up and a BIG Amen Pastor!

