Hey Pastor Brian Monehan, What is The Message?

We are all about to be handed something very special , a “brand, spanking-new” New Year. What we do with it is really up to us.

Many churches are preparing for their New Years services. We asked a few pastors what they believe the message for 2019 is.

Here is what Brian Monehan, Pastor at Natchez Church of God in Natchez, Mississippi had to say:

The message that people need to hear is that there is hope. Hope is not merely wishful thinking. In biblical terms hope is defined as assurance, meaning a positive declaration that gives confidence, a guarantee. There is hope in a chaotic world, even when hope doesn’t look like hope. Jeremiah 29:11 exemplifies this. Often the context of this passage is neglected. The good thoughts that the Lord thinks toward that original audience which brings hope and a future, comes to fruition after 70 years of Babylonian captivity (verse 10). There is hope even during the time of Babylonian captivity, a guarantee. The message here is that during the trying times of life, keep planting, building, and serving because in the end, hope, the guarantee, becomes reality for those that trust God. Thus, at the end of this year there is hope. Through 2019, should the Lord tarry, there is hope. There is the hope of forgiveness for those that repent, hope of healing for those that hurt, hope for peace for people in chaos, and the hope of heaven for the homesick soul. One will have to endure the trials of life, but there is hope!

