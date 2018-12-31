Hey Pastor Darryl Jones, What is The Message?

Written by scoopsnews on December 30, 2018 – 4:43 pm -

We are all about to be handed something very special , a “brand, spanking-new” New Year. What we do with it is really up to us.

Many churches are preparing for their New Years services. We asked a few pastors what they believe the message for 2019 is.

Here is what Darryl Jones, Pastor at Sweetwater Baptist Church in Douglasville, Georgia had to say.

2019 is on the brink, and with that comes great hope. Adversity and hurt have pressed on the hearts of many people causing them to lose their song (their joy). The Devil is good at putting a wedge in our hearts you know. His mission is to steal, kill, and destroy. I truly believe if God’s people will learn to live and worship in such a vertical fashion of looking to God instead of at others, we will all be much better off for it. Psalm 32 records the heart beat of David, who had lost his song due to poor decisions and sin. We all recognize his mistakes, but have we paid attention to his deliverance? He lost his song in the agonizing description of verses 1-4. His deliverance and his song came back in verse 5 as he cried unto the Lord, “I acknowledged my sin unto thee, and mine iniquity have I not hid. I said, I will confess my transgressions unto the Lord; and thou forgavest the iniquity of my sin. Selah.”

A clean heart makes for a new song! Happy New Year!

