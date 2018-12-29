Hey Pastor Darryle Wilson, What is The Message?

Written by scoopsnews on December 28, 2018 – 4:20 pm -

We are all about to be handed something very special , a “brand, spanking-new” New Year. What we do with it is really up to us.

Many churches are preparing for their New Years services. We asked a few pastors what they believe the message for 2019 is.

Here is what Darryle Wilson, Paster at Central Baptist in Jasper, Alabama had to say. You may also recognize Darryle from the Award winning Bluegrass Group, Eagle’s Wings.

“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” John 14:6

In a world that is confused and questioning all aspects of religion, we at Central Baptist Church in Jasper, AL, stand firm on God’s Word and especially on the words of the Lord Jesus, Himself. He erases all doubt as to how to get to Heaven; you must trust in, have faith in, and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ as your only Savior.

All else fails.

In the new year, 2019, may the name of Jesus be exalted above all, so that the lost can be saved, and saints encouraged.

Join us each Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and each Wednesday at 7:00.

We are located at

900 Airport Road South

Jasper, AL.

Thank you brother Darryle for sharing with us at SGN Scoops!

