Hey Pastor Mickey Bell, What is The Message?

We all have just been handed something very special, a “brand, spanking-new” New Year. What we do with it is really up to us.

We asked a few pastors what they believe the message for 2019 is.

Here is what Pastor Mickey Bell, Pastor at Grace Church in Bessemer, Alabama had to say.

2019 is the year for expansion. God is getting ready to expand territories, ministries and opportunities. But to reach for the new, we have to be willing to let go of the old. We pray for elevation but aren’t willing to walk away from what has become comfortable. God is wanting to show his children that we are believing for too small when we have a Heavenly Father who owns it all.

