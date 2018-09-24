Hey Y’all Media Adds Charley Lucas

Written by scoopsnews on September 24, 2018 – 4:26 pm -

Heflin, AL (September 24tb ) – Vonda Easley and Hey Y’all Media announce agreement of radio promotions with very talented soloist, Charley Lucas from Cleveland, Mississippi. The signing took place at The National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee today.

Regarding the single, Vonda Easley states, “We are honored and excited to do radio promotions for Charley. He is a very talented singer and loves singing for the Lord.”

The single will be on the next compilation disc coming out in November.

