Hey Y’all Media Adds Day Three

Written by scoopsnews on August 21, 2017 – 2:56 pm -

Heflin, Alabama: Vonda Easley and Hey Y’all Media announce agreement of radio promotions with dynamic trio, Day Three. The group will be releasing a single on the September Compilation.

Group Manager, Scott Washam says, ‘We are really excited to be partnering with Vonda Easley and Hey Y’all Media. We feel that as a team we all share the same goals and values. We are believing God for great things and response to this single. “Might Go Home Today” has a timely message that we want to carry to the world.”

Vonda Easley adds, ” I am thrilled to promote this song for Day Three and I am excited to hear their music playing on the radio.”

Find Day Three HERE

For more information about Day Three, contact Redemption World Management @ 615.809.1654 or www.redemptionglobal.com.

Find Hey Y’all Media HERE

