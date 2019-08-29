Hey Ya’ll Media Adds Pardoned

Written by scoopsnews on August 29, 2019 – 10:53 am -

Ellisville, Mississippi- Vonda Armstrong and Hey Y’all Media announce agreement of radio promotions with dynamic trio, Pardoned.

Group Manager, Rusty Rowan says, “We felt like a partnership with Hey Y’all Media would work for Pardoned. After our first conversation with Vonda we were certain that we had made the right decision. Vonda has walked us through every question and idea that we have had and she’s passionate about helping your music succeed.”

Vonda adds, ” I am thrilled to do radio promotion for these talented guys and I am excited to hear their single, “Down At The Altar” playing on the radio.” The song is on HYM Volume 7 2019.

