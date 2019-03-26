Hey Y’all Media Adds Westward Road To Its Roster

Written by scoopsnews on March 26, 2019 – 5:32 am -

Ellisville, Mississippi Vonda Armstrong and Hey Y’all Media announce agreement of radio promotions with very popular and talented trio, “Westward Road.”

Regarding the group, Vonda Armstrong states, ” I’ve been watching this group grow for the last couple of years. Their music and ministry is phenomenal and I am very excited to be their “cheerleader” for radio.

Westward Road is an exciting and dynamic family trio from Indianapolis, IN. They have been singing together as Westward Road since 2014 and absolutely love worshiping and spreading the love of God.

Westward Road has a style all their own. Their new take on gospel music along with their smooth family harmonies will have audiences of all ages falling in love with this fun and energetic trio.

“This Is The Lamb”

