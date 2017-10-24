Hey Y’all Media Announces Giveaway

Written by scoopsnews on October 24, 2017 – 5:57 am -

Heflin, Alabama (October 24, 2017) — Hey Y’all Media announces an exciting contest. One lucky Deejay will win a four night’s stay in beautiful Pigeon Forge during Creekside 2018. Fans will nominate their favorite radio personality to win this prize package.

The winning DeeJay’s name will be drawn on Nov. 2 at 12 noon at Creekside 2017.

Fans may nominate their favorite DeeJay during the week of the 2017 Creekside Convention at the front office area of the Smoky Mountain Convention Center.

