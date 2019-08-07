Hey Y’all Media presents Creekside Showcase Party

Written by Staff on August 7, 2019 – 2:03 pm -

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. — Creekside Gospel Music Convention is thrilled to be the site for a special Showcase Party hosted by Hey Y’all Media, on Wed. Oct. 30, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This free Creekside bash will be open to all, with music, favors, drawings, giveaways and free CDs.

D.J.s are welcome. One lucky radio announcer will receive a pair of Bose earbuds.

A fun afternoon awaits partygoers in the Showcase Hall at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, as the gala features music by Hey Y’all Media artists. Among all

these gifts and prizes already mentioned, there will be a giveaway by popular quartet, the Bibletones.

“We are blessed with some of the best talent in gospel music,” states Vonda Armstrong of Hey Y’all Media. “Don’t miss this showcase!”

Another unique gift to be awarded to one guest has been donated by popular country/Southern gospel group, Mark209. Known for their red microphone stands, as featured on their Thumbprint album, this quartet will be giving one of these stands to a happy recipient.

Other members of the Hey Y’all media family include Eagle’s Wings, tremendous bluegrass gospel ensemble. For a listing of all Hey Y’all Media artists, go HERE.

If you would like to attend this event, please RSVP to Vonda Armstrong at 256-310-7892. Please visit the Hey Y’all Media website HERE.

For more information on this showcase, please call Vonda at 256-310-7892.

About Creekside

Creekside gospel music convention will be held October 27 – 31, 2019, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This event will feature special speakers, preachers, and great gospel music, including Southern, Country, and Bluegrass. The 2019 Diamond Awards, the Lifetime Achievement Award evening, daytime showcases and evening concerts, ensure many hours of great music, fellowship, and fun. A large exhibit hall, midnight prayer, Creekside Bluegrass events and the brand new Christian Country at the Creek event, will provide a fun time for family and church groups. For more information about VIP tickets and accomodations, please email events@sgnscoops.com or call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741. See the Facebook website HERE.

