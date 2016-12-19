Hey Ya’ll Media signs M.A.C. Artist, Amy Richardson

Written by scoopsnews on December 19, 2016 – 7:15 am -

M.A.C. Records and Hey Y’all Media are joining forces once again in radio promotion.Amy Richardson(an M.A.C. Records artist) recently signed an agreement with Hey Y’all Media to promote her newest single, “Sweet Whispers”, which will be on the January compilation disc.

“We have enjoyed working with Vonda Easley on radio promotions. She works hard for our artists and we look forward to seeing what happens in the future”, said Dennis McKay of M.A.C. Records. Vonda adds, “I am so excited to work this song “Sweet Whispers’, by Amy. Dennis McKay at M.A.C. Records has produced many top-notch artists. Be listening for this one.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related