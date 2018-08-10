Hey Ya’ll Media To Celebrate #1 Song With Eagle’s Wings At Creekside 2018

Written by scoopsnews on August 10, 2018 – 4:25 am -

Heflin, Alabama 08-10-2017

Hey Ya’ll Media and Eagle’s Wings will be celebrating their first “Number 1 Song” at Creekside 2018. The song, King Jesus will be performed by the group for all in attendance. The song Charted in the Singing News Bluegrass Chart at #1 for the month of September. In addition, the song charted on the SGN Scoops Southern Gospel Chart.

“I am excited to see the success they are having on radio across the nation. Radio loves them and so do the fans,” stated Vonda Easley, Hey Ya’ll Media .

For more information on Eagle’s Wings visit FACEBOOK

Hey Ya’ll Media is home to such great artists as Josh and Ashley Franks, The Bibletones, Jordan’s Bridge, and many more.

Everyone is invited. Please RSVP to: Vondaeasley@gmail.com. The party will take place on Thursday November 1 at 3 pm in the Showcase Hall.

