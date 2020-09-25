Hey Y’all Media Welcomes FOLENIUS

Written by scoopsnews on September 25, 2020 – 10:14 am -

Ellisville, MS (9-25-2020) Vonda Easley and Hey Y’all Media announce agreement of radio promotions with very talented trio, FOLENIUS.

The newest member to form the trio is Wayne Morphis.

Group owner David Folenius shared earlier this month, “When my wife, Lisa, and I started this ministry, we planned to operate as a duet. Little did we know that God had another plan, and we could not be more thrilled about it. It is amazing to look back and see how God has orchestrated every detail. Wayne possesses a seasoned, rich baritone voice that really rounds out our sound. From the first time we sang together, everything immediately clicked. You don’t have to spend much time with Wayne to sense his love for Christ, or to recognize his sincerity and passion to reach the lost and encourage believers, which makes him the perfect fit for Folenius.”

Vonda Armstrong, owner of Hey Yall Media adds, “ I am excited to work with this gifted trio! God is doing something special here and I am honored to be a part.”

Be watching for the group’s first single, to go to radio in mid October.

More information on FOLENIUS: HERE

Check out Hey YALL Media HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related