Hey Y’all Media Welcomes REIGN DOWN

Written by scoopsnews on December 26, 2018 – 11:54 am -

Ellisville, MS (12-25-2018) Vonda Easley and Hey Y’all Media announce agreement of radio promotions with very talented quartet, Reign Down from Florida. Regarding the single, Vonda Easley states, “I am honored and excited to do radio for these guys. I believe this song will touch hearts.”

“ The Last Man Standing”, written by Dianne Wilkinson, will be on the next compilation disc coming out in January.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related