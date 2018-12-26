Hey Y’all Media Welcomes REIGN DOWN

Hey Y’all Media Welcomes REIGN DOWNWritten by scoopsnews on December 26, 2018 – 11:54 am -
Ellisville, MS (12-25-2018) Vonda Easley and Hey Y’all Media announce agreement of radio promotions with very talented quartet, Reign Down from Florida. Regarding the single, Vonda Easley states, “I am honored and excited to do radio for these guys. I believe this song will touch hearts.”
“ The Last Man Standing”, written by Dianne Wilkinson, will be on the next compilation disc coming out in January.
Tags: Hey Ya'll Media, Reign Down, Vonda Armstrong
