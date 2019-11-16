HighRoad Releases Highly-Anticipated Debut Album on New Day Records

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 16, 2019 – 8:39 am -

NASHVILLE, TN — Produced by multiple Grammy® nominee, Ben Isaacs, the debut self-titled album by HighRoad released today, packed full of beautifully written songs sure to lift listeners’ spirits. HighRoad, 2018’s Singing News New Artist of the Year features Sarah Davidson (vocals and piano), Kristen Bearfield (mandolin, guitar, banjo, and vocals), Kinsey Rose (guitar and vocals), and Lauren Conklin (fiddle). This tremendously talented quartet, whose members have toured with George Jones and Mark Wills and backed up Jimmy Fortune and Bradley Walker on Gaither Homecoming videos, has certainly delivered their best album to date.

HighRoad is jam-packed with hit songs, from the Ralph Stanley classic “Two Coats” and Thomas Dorsey-penned standard “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” to future fan-favorites co-written by group members Davison, Rose, Bearfield, and Conklin, along with some of today’s greatest composers including Michael Farren, Tony Wood, Kenna West, Devin McGlamery, and Nathan Woodard. Farren and Wood combined with Davidson to bring us “Nothing At All,” HighRoad’s first radio single off the album.

A cut that may well become the group’s theme song is “High Road,” written by Pete Sallis and Tia Sillers. This is a triple-rarity of sorts, which may prompt fans to beg radio to play “High Road” by HighRoad from HighRoad. The song has an incredibly uplifting feel, expressing perfectly the joy these gifted ladies bring to their ministry and this album.

The new album arrives on the heels of HighRoad’s recent crossover success in the bluegrass genre. The band’s 2019 single, “Heaven’s Back Yard,” from the hit bluegrass album Gonna Sing Gonna Shout reached the coveted #1 position on the Singing News National Bluegrass Gospel chart. The album features HighRoad, along with Claire Lynch, the Cox Family, Marty Raybon, and many others.

With a packed national schedule and a brand new album to tour, don’t miss the chance to see HighRoad in a city near you in the coming months. It is a musical and inspirational experience. For more information on HighRoad, visit highroadmusic.com. The new album is available at a retailer near you and on all major digital subscription platforms.

