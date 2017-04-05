HighRoad on Today In Nashville, April 6 at 11a.m.

Written by Staff on April 5, 2017 – 2:39 pm -

Nashville, Tenn. (April 4, 2017) Don’t miss this Thursday morning, April 6th, Live performance on Channel 4 – Today In Nashville at 11AM, featuring the outstanding Country/Bluegrass sounds of HighRoad.

Tune in and tell your friends.

If you would like to interview HighRoad contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

You can learn more about the group by going here.

Follow them on FaceBook here and Twitter here.

For booking click here.

####

About HighRoad

In a world where conformity is king and following the crowd is practically a survival instinct, the women of HighRoad, an award-winning Appalachian gospel group from Nashville who just happen to be the best of friends, too, have always preferred the road less traveled.

The group was awarded the 2015 AGM Female Group of the Year and worked with Grammy Award winning producer, Ben Isaacs.

And so it’s fitting that the trio’s album, which also features the girls’ inventive instrumentation, would bear the same name. Filled with the beautiful, harmonic melodies and vocals that have been the group’s hallmark, Sarah Davison, Kinsey Kapfhammer, and Kristen Bearfield, feel the songs from Somewhere I’m Going reflect their personal journey of being set apart.

HighRoad in SGNScoops Magazine

HighRoad was featured in the September 2016 issue of SGNScoops Magazine. Justin McLeod wrote: “Already a well-known hit in Bluegrass and Country Gospel circles, HighRoad is quickly gaining popularity and momentum in traditional Gospel circles. “We don’t try to fit into any genre,” group founder Sarah Davison says. “We just want to be HighRoad. We love Country, Bluegrass, Southern Gospel, and Country. We hope that listeners will hear all of those genres in our music!” For more from this feature, read the September 2016 issue of SGNScoops Magazine here.

Erin Stevens interviewed HighRoad member Kristen Bearfield for her Younger Perspective column in the SGNScoops Magazine October 2016 issue. Here is a sample of their interview: “Erin: For those that don’t know your miraculous story of healing, please share with the readers how the Lord touched your body. Kristen: Several years ago, I was in a terrible car accident that could have taken my life. During the wreck, I suffered a

severe neck injury that affected my spinal cord, and as a result, many doctors told me I would soon require wheelchair assistance and eventually be unable to walk. The neck injury also lead to my inability to sing and play instruments for a period of time. There were certainly days that I didn’t understand why this was happening, but there was never a moment that I didn’t feel God’s hand on my life. In fact, I can honestly say that I physically felt God’s arms wrap around me as my car flipped end over end through the air! I know undoubtedly He was there with me in that car, and I’ve never felt His presence more strongly than I did during that very moment…” For the rest of this interview with Kristen Bearfield, click on the October 2016 issue of SGNScoops Magazine here.

For more Gospel music news click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related