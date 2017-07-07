HLE Fundraiser Event

Written by scoopsnews on July 7, 2017

 

Christian Country Music was alive and well  in Columbia , Tennessee last night at The HLE Fundraiser Event.  Artists Christian Davis, Taylon Hope, Steve Bridgmon, Arkin Terrell, James Gee, Randy Finchum, and Brent Harrison put on an incredible show for the crowd.

Christian Country News/ SGN Scoops  was present and presented awards for recent number one songs to Steve Bridgmon and Brent Harrison. Here are some photos from the night.

Hunter with all the Artists

Hunter Logan with Vonda Easley (CCN News/SGN Scoops)

For more Christian Country News: HERE

 


