Christian Country Music was alive and well in Columbia , Tennessee last night at The HLE Fundraiser Event. Artists Christian Davis, Taylon Hope, Steve Bridgmon, Arkin Terrell, James Gee, Randy Finchum, and Brent Harrison put on an incredible show for the crowd.

Christian Country News/ SGN Scoops was present and presented awards for recent number one songs to Steve Bridgmon and Brent Harrison. Here are some photos from the night.

For more Christian Country News: HERE

