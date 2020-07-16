Home-Going Memorial Service For Gary McSpadden

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 16, 2020 – 12:02 pm -

A Home-Going Memorial Service will be held for Gary McSpadden on

Saturday July 25th at 3PM at The Mansion Theater in Branson.

McSpadden passed away on April 15th after an illness. He was a leader in

spreading The Word of God through teaching, singing, writing and sharing

the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Gary McSpadden is widely known for his music. During his lifetime he

performed with The Statesmen Quartet, The Imperials, The Oak Ridge Boys,

Bill and Gloria Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band. He was a noted song

writer and producer, and went on to write and record sixteen solo

albums. You may remember some of his well-known favorites including “No

Other Name But Jesus” and “Jesus Lord To Me”.

In 1999 McSpadden began hosting “Gary McSpadden’s Gospel Jubilee” at

Silver Dollar City near Branson Missouri. The show was broadcast on

television every Sunday for three years. In 2004 he opened his show,

“Southern Gospel Sundays” at The Americana Theater on the famous 76

strip.

In 2009 McSpadden, and his wife Carol began pastoring church service at

The Americana. The following year they founded Faith And Wisdom Church

in Hollister, Missouri. The church eventually moved to Branson and is

still located off Shepherd Of The Hills Expressway, behind the Olive

Garden. Many of McSpadden’s services and teachings can be found online

at fwcbranson.com and on YouTube.

McSpadden’s memorial service will include special tributes from the

Faith And Wisdom Church Choir, directed by Doug Morris, the FWC Quartet

and some well-known friends including The Oak Ridge Boys, Bill and

Gloria Gaither, Dino and Cheryl Kartsonakis, Clay Crosse and others.

Larry Wilhite, with The Mansion Theater, and Shawn McSpadden, Gary’s

son, will host and speak at the event. Speakers will also include Pastor

Ken Rensink, Jon Todd and McSpadden’s son-in law Ron Smith.

The Home-Going Memorial will be held at 3 PM on Saturday July 25th at

The Mansion Theater in Branson. The theater is located at 189 Expressway

Lane in Branson. Seating is first come, first served.

