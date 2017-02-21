HOMETOWN SING March 12th

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 21, 2017 – 9:56 pm -

The Josh & Ashley Franks “HOMETOWN SING” will be held in Savannah, TN on Saturday Night, March 11th and Sunday, March 12th. The 6:00p.m., Saturday March 11 event, will be held at the Hardin County High School Auditorium. The one big super southern gospel night will showcase “KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER”, “THE PERRYS”, “THE BOWLING FAMILY”, and host group “JOSH & ASHLEY FRANKS”. Then on Sunday, March 12, at 10:00AM at People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks will welcome special musical guest, Gaither Homecoming Artist, “RUSS TAFF”. Pastor Josh will be preaching and Josh & Ashley will be singing. Dinner on the grounds will follow the service. Doors will open one hour before each event. For more information, go to www.joshandashleyfranks.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related