HOPE SINGS Introduced by Godsey Media ManagementWritten by Staff on March 19, 2020 – 6:07 pm -
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Thursday, March 19, 2020) – Godsey Media Management is proud to present a chance for all of us – fans and artists alike – to come together and unite while practicing social distancing. Thousands of concerts have been postponed for Christian artists and we don’t want you to miss a moment of the music. Godsey Media Management is set to present a new online concert series, “HOPE SINGS,” featuring your favorite artists live in concert from our TV studio in Nashville, Tennessee, directly to you, wherever you are.
The initial schedule of concerts will feature Greater Vision, Ivan Parker, Legacy Five, Perrys, Gold City, Brian Free and Assurance, 11thHour, Aaron Wilburn and friends, Jim and Melissa Brady, Tribute, Freemans, Nelons, Jeff Stice, LeFevre Quartet, The Old Paths, and more to be announced.
Tags: 11thHour, Aaron Wilburn and friends, brian free and assurance, Freemans, Godsey Media Management, gold city, gospel music, Greater Vision, Hope Sings, ivan parker, Jeff Stice, Jim and Melissa Brady, lefevre quartet, legacy five, nelons, Perrys, Southern Gospel Music, The Old Paths, Tribute
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on HOPE SINGS Introduced by Godsey Media Management
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.