Horizon & Sonlite Records release In Times Like These playlist

Arden, North Carolina — During these turbulent, uncertain times, people are searching for hope and encouragement — something music can provide, as it has done throughout history. On In Times Like These, a new playlist from Horizon & Sonlite Records, our gospel artists offer through song the comfort and peace so many are seeking.

Curated by Horizon & Sonlite staff, In Times Like These presents a generous array of talented artists. Featuring a variety of tempos, styles, and messages sure to bring joy and help throughout the day, the playlist includes hit songs such as “Victory Shout” by The Kingsmen, “The Answer is Christ” by The Talleys, “Didn’t He Promise” by The Lore Family, and “Beat Up Bible,” a recent #1 song by The Down East Boys.

There’s room, too, for all-time favorites, with classics such as “It Is Well With My Soul” by 3 Heath Brothers, “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow” by Lauren Talley, and “You’ve Got A Friend” featuring Karen Peck, Sheri Easter, and Kelly Nelon Clark rounding out the playlist.

These songs will refresh your spirit during “safe at home” time with family, on your daily commute or in times of reflection and devotions, giving new life to the sense of hope we all need in times like these.

Stream In Times Like These HERE on Spotify and Apple Music.

