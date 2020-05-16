Clara Younce, wife of George Younce, passes away

George Younce is legendary among the basses in Gospel Music. Also beloved was his wife, Clara. We are sorry to announce the passing of Clara Younce, as she has left this world to join her husband and two daughters who have already passed. Her son-in-law, Ernie Haase, posted the following tribute on his Facebook page today HERE.

Ernie posted the following:

Beyond The Sunset (Clara Younce 1936-2020)

Dear Friend,

It’s with a sad and heavy heart that I tell you that Clara Younce passed away this week. And because of Ohio’s Covid-19 restrictions, we cannot have a public funeral. As soon as we can gather the family together, we will have a private meeting.

Please send up some prayers for Lisa, Gina and George Lane as they, along with their immediate family, grieve and say goodbye… again. In closing, It’s been a tough 3 months for Clara. She passed peacefully and is now at home with George, her two daughters Dana and Tara – and Jesus, her Lord, whom she so faithfully served.

Thank you for your loving support, concern and for respecting their privacy at this time.

Also, a special thank you to our dear friends Bill & Gloria Gaither for letting us use the footage of “Beyond The Sunset” that shows George and Clara walking the riverbanks at the Homecoming taping in Memphis, TN. They now walk hand-in-hand by the river of life and we are happy for them.

Yours,

Ernie & Lisa Haase