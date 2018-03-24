I Can Only Imagine…… Did you know?

Written by scoopsnews on March 24, 2018 – 8:51 am -

“I Can Only Imagine”

The Movie Everyone is talking about is very inspiring. I Can Only Imagine is a 2018 American biographical Christian drama film directed by the Erwin Brothers and written by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle, based on the story behind the MercyMe song of the same name, the most played Christian radio single ever. The film stars J. Michael Finley as Bart Millard, the lead singer who wrote the song about his relationship with his father (played by Dennis Quaid). Madeline Carroll, Priscilla Shirer, Cloris Leachman and Trace Adkins also star. (Wikipedia)

Did you know it inspired Actor Dennis Quaid to finish a song he wrote for his Mom?

According to “The Blaze”Magazine….

Dennis Quaid says his role in hit film ‘I Can Only Imagine’ reconnected him to his Christian faith.

Have you seen it?

Check this out:



