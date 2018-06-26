I Grabbed The Gun – Testimony Tuesday

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 26, 2018 – 7:49 am -

From Daniel Rivera

This status means everything to me. If you haven’t heard my testimony before, this was the night I almost ended my life. After struggling with many addictions and different struggles in my life, I didn’t want to deal with anything or anyone anymore. What I didn’t realize is God wasn’t done with me yet.

That night I came home late from a party pretty messed up. I decided that was the night I was going to be done with everything. I grabbed my gun and went upstairs to my room. Before I could do anything, my pastor texted me. Now remember what time it is. This status was posted at 2:54 a.m. He texted me at about 2:00 a.m. He asked what I was doing, I just told him I was just chilling lol. He texted back 3 words that changed my life forever. Those words were “Don’t do it.” He didn’t necessarily know what I was doing. He later told me that he thought I was just out with the wrong crowd at that moment. But God knew. I dropped my phone when I read that text. God finally got ahold of me. That night I truly believed on the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. I can’t say I still didn’t struggle with certain things after that. I can’t say I turned 180 right away, but I can say God started a work in me that night that led to the man I am today. I thank God for that night and for my salvation. This is my story, this is my song. Praising my Saviour all the day long. Don’t be afraid to tell YOUR story. #mystory

