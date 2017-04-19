ICCAN Kentucky Round Up News

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 19, 2017 – 1:50 pm -

Excitement is in the air! We are all looking forward the upcoming ICCAN KY Round Up Conference. There will be great fellowship, good eatin’, music ministry and preaching of the Word “Rapid Fire”…don’t miss it. Come and be blessed….all ICCAN members and friends are invited to attend. No registration fee! For those who can stay over on Sunday…there will be fellowship on the lake at Mike Holmes home

