Written by scoopsnews on April 6, 2018 – 5:15 am -

Last night, a great time was had by all at the ICM Awards at The Grand Ole Opry.

Here are a few pictures from the evening.

The ICM Awards are hosted by Power Source.

Stay tuned for more pictures and a full story of the event.

