Icon Destinations Launches with Slate of Trips to Holy Land featuring Lauded and Loved Personalities

Once In a Lifetime Trips feature Rebecca St. James, Avalon, Jason Crabb, Russ Taff, Selah, Jaci Velasquez and more!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 21, 2019) – Icon Destinations, a subsidiary of Da Silva International, was announced today by Rui Da Silva. Da Silva is president of the company, a multi-national and multi-faceted sports and entertainment/media company with main offices in Los Angeles, Santo Domingo and Edmonton.

Da Silva started Icon Destinations to give people the ultimate experience of going to The Holy Land with their favorite Christian artist/personality. Da Silva says: “Icon Destinations was created as an “ultimate bucket-list” destination company and I have found that most Christians list visiting the Holy Land at the top of their bucket list. So, what better way to do that than going there and also being able to watch their favorite Christian artist perform live? It’s an experience like none other! The other reason we started this was that for many Christians, visiting the Holy Land was a challenge financially. I feel we have succeeded in pricing the trips in a way that allow more Christians to be able to make these trips without having to lower the quality of any of the amenities. We are excited!”

Also announced today was the opening of the Nashville, TN office exclusively to handle Icon Destinations. Kevin Stevens, a veteran artist/tour manager, has been appointed as Vice President of Icon Group and will helm the Nashville team. Over the last 26 years, Kevin Stevens has become one of the most experienced and successful artist/tour managers in Christian music, handling the careers and tours of Michael English, Avalon, Kathy Troccoli, Natalie Grant, Sandi Patty, 4Him, and many more.

Stevens comments: “I’m always looking for great new opportunities that I can be part of. Icon Destinations has allowed me to use my 20 plus years of relationships in the industry in a new and exciting way. I love what I do and this will only add to the already fulfilling moments I’ve had.”

Additional staff for the Nashville-based operations was also announced. Frank Shelton Jr. is joining the team as the Director of Speaking Engagements. Having worked for two decades on Capitol Hill in some of the highest levels of government, Frank brings a unique perspective along with a wealth of experience and wisdom to the team. Among his career highlights are: member of Congress in the House Leadership, bi-partisan figured on the floor of the United States Senate, aide to the Governor of Maryland, among other positions. He serves on the advisory board with professional athletes in the fight against human trafficking and has served as the International Evangelism Chairman for the 2012 Olympics outreach in London England and so much more! Frank says: “I am thrilled to serve with Icon Destinations assisting individuals to “walk in Jesus’ footsteps” in the Holy Land.”

Also joining the Nashville-based team is Derek Simonis as Social Media Director and Rebecca Grice as Marketing Manager.

Initial trips announced include Rebecca St. James, Avalon, Jason Crabb, Russ Taff, Selah, Jaci Velasquez with more to be announced soon.

Icon Destinations – experience a trip you’ll never forget!

