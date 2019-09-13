In the words of Gerald Crabb:

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 13, 2019 – 12:27 pm -

“Creekside is one of the best gospel music conventions that I have ever attended. I encourage you to

make plans to be there!!”

Coastal Events is excited to announce that iconic songwriter Gerald Crabb will be with us for

Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee this year.

Gerald Crabb is a multi-award winning songwriter, including several Grammy Award winning songs,

Dove Awards, and repeat winner of the Diamond Award for the Dottie Rambo Songwriter of the Year.

Over 80 different artists have recorded songs penned by Crabb.

A 2018 winner of the Diamond Awards, Crabb is up for an award yet again this year. The Diamond

Awards will be held on Tuesday evening, October 29, 2019. He will also be teaching a songwriting

workshop on Wednesday morning at Creekside and will be talking about his journey while helping

other songwriters hone their craft. “I am really looking for to being at the Creekside event this year,”

Crabb states. “I am especially excited about presenting my songwriting seminar. I have been blessed

over the years as a writer and I love sharing what I have learned along the way with other artist and

writers.” If you are a songwriter, aspiring songwriter, or would just like an inside look at how a master

songwriter works, this would be a great opportunity. The cost is just $50 and is payable at the door.

As a singer, Gerald Crabb has performed on some of the industry’s most revered stages, such as

Carnegie Hall, The Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman Auditorium, Red Rocks Colorado, and The Brooklyn

Tabernacle. You can join Gerald Crabb on the main stage at Creekside on Wednesday evening as he

performs some of the songs that have become classics in gospel music. Or join him in a more intimate

setting on Thursday morning at Christian Country at the Creek for a time of worship.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about this legendary songwriter, Creekside is the place to be. Make

your plans to attend October 27-31, 2019, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. You can

purchase VIP tickets for just $25 here, or call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741 to purchase them over the

phone and reserve your preferred seating and special welcome gift. Hotel rooms are going quickly, so

call Rob to make your reservation today.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related