Inheritance Announces Resignation of Wendy Lowe Begins Search For New Addition to their Ministry Team

Atlanta, Georgia (November 17, 2017) Douglas and Melinda Davis of the Southern Gospel trio, Inheritance, have announced the resignation of Wendy Lowe, the group’s alto.



According to Douglas Davis, “Wendy resigned her position to care for her mother and stepfather. Their health is failing and Wendy needs to be able to spend time helping care for them.” Melinda Davis added “While we are sad to lose Wendy as a member of Inheritance, Douglas and I will be praying for her as she becomes caretaker for her parents. We wish her nothing but the best!”



Inheritance has begun the search for a member to join their ministry team. Douglas and Melinda understand that change is part of a gospel music/preaching ministry and look forward to ministering with the new person that God sends them. Inheritance has grown to become a recognized name in Southern Gospel music, singing in the showcases at this year’s National Quartet Convention and other events, including appearances on TV and radio. Douglas is also known as the designer of the Mercedes Benz, Itour coach and is helping other groups and artists learn more about this safe, comfortable and efficient ministry vehicle.



For those interested in speaking to Inheritance about the open position, email dgdeassociation@yahoo.com or call 404-539-3544 .



Inheritance is a ministry of the Douglas G Davis Evangelistic Association, a non profit organization. They deliver the message in song with a Southern Gospel sound and a unique blend of tight knit harmonies. Douglas grew up singing throughout the southeast with his brother and sisters. Melinda comes from a very musical family as well. She grew up singing with her family and traveled with a family group, Inner Peace, singing Southern Gospel music. Inheritance offers a ministry of singing and preaching, singing and leading worship in churches, revivals, campmeetings, and other venues across the country. For the latest issue of SGNScoops Magazine click here.

For the latest Gospel music news click here.

For online Gospel music radio click here.