Introducing the New Speer Family

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 11, 2018 – 12:53 pm -

[Nashville, TN ] “Let the song go on,” was a phrase G.T. “Dad” Speer would say during a concert after stopping a song to testify about God’s goodness in his life. His frequent testimonies were a testament to his Christian faith. The great signature songs of the Speer Family will soon be heard once again. Brock & Faye’s son, Brian, and his wife Allison, will be joined by industry veteran Mike Allen and exciting newcomer, Ben Waites, to form the New Speer Family.

“When the Speers retired at the National Quartet Convention in 1998, it was a hard time for us because not only were the voices retiring, but I felt that the songs were going away, too. For some time, Allison and I have been talking about how fun it would be to bring those songs back with a fresh sound, reviving them for those long time Speer Family fans and making them relevant to a new generation of listeners,” says Brian.

Dates for 2018 are already being added. Allison says, “I have always wanted to sing with a group. The thought of being a part of the New Speer Family is beyond my wildest dream. Our goal is to praise God with old Speer songs that still remain as classics. We are looking forward to having a blast with those who were touched by the original Speer Family. Gordon Mote has already produced tracks for us and I think people will be thrilled with that they hear. We’re so excited and honored to revive this music again!”

Management: Brian Speer, 615.331.0900 brian@newspeerfamily.com

Booking: Scott Caldwell, 810.577.8034 scottdavidcaldwell@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related