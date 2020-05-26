Isaiah 61 Ministries Joins Hey Ya’ll Media

Written by scoopsnews on May 26, 2020 – 9:22 am -

Ellisville,MS:

Vonda Armstrong and Hey Y’all Media announce agreement of radio promotions with “Isaiah 61 Ministries.”

Lead Singer and Group Manager, Kevin Lane states “We are thrilled to be a part of the Hey Y’all Media family and to be working with Vonda Armstrong and her team on such a personal level. We’re excited to see what lies in store for our future with Hey Ya’ll Media.”

What do you get when you combine 4 anointed soloist, that join together and find a part to sing about, and to proclaim the Goodness, Mercy, & Grace of our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ? You get “Isaiah 61”.

Regarding the group, Vonda states, ” I am honored and excited to do radio for this awesomely talented group.”

Be watching for their new song, “My Father’s Business”, penned Rebecca Peck on the upcoming Hey Ya’ll compilation disc coming to radio in mid-June …

