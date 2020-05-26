Isaiah 61 Ministries Joins Hey Ya’ll Media

Written by scoopsnews on May 26, 2020

Hey Ya'll Media

Hey Ya’ll Media

Ellisville,MS:

Vonda Armstrong and  Hey Y’all Media announce agreement of radio promotions with  “Isaiah 61 Ministries.”

Lead Singer and Group Manager, Kevin Lane states “We are thrilled to be a part of the Hey Y’all Media family and to be working with Vonda Armstrong and her team on such a personal level. We’re excited to see what lies in store for our future with Hey Ya’ll Media.”

What do you get when you combine 4 anointed soloist, that  join together and find a part to sing about, and to proclaim the Goodness, Mercy, & Grace of our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ? You get “Isaiah 61”.

Regarding the group, Vonda  states, ” I am honored and excited  to do radio for this awesomely talented group.”

Be watching for their new song, “My Father’s Business”, penned Rebecca Peck on the upcoming Hey Ya’ll compilation disc coming to radio in mid-June …

Find Hey Y’all Media On Facebook Here

 


