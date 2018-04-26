Ivan Parker In Concert

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will welcome “IVAN PARKER”, on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 6:00PM.

Ivan Parker is best known from the Bill Gaither Homecoming Tour & Videos, as well as the former lead singer of the Gold City Quartet and voice of the hit song “Midnight Cry”. He is now the most award soloist in Gospel Music. Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks will also appear. For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com