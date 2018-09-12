IVAN PARKER IS CHRISTMAS DREAMING OCTOBER 5

Written by Staff on September 12, 2018 – 9:53 am -

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Difference Media recording artist and one of Southern Gospel’s most lauded soloists, Ivan Parker, is set to release Christmas Dreaming October 5. Produced by Garry Jones (Canton Junction, Brian Free), the collection offers a nostalgic take on six timeless holiday favorites and four beloved carols.



Parker’s signature vocals are showcased atop big band horns, jazz piano riffs and lush orchestrations as he seamlessly delivers a range of Christmas classics, from “There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays” and “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” to “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “What Child Is This,” among others.

“It’s my hope that this collection presents the spirit of Christmas morning—the peace that brings us closer together at the holidays,” said Parker. “‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’ and ‘There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays’ take me right back to my childhood and Christmas with my family. And the newer classic, ‘My Grown Up Christmas List,’ is so fitting for the times we live in now. With much confusion and division in the world, it was important for me to have a song about love, peace and the restoration of joy. Forget the problems and the things that divide us and let’s go back to what the season is all about.”



“Most of all, I want people to understand the real reason for Christmas,” Parker emphasizes. “Carols like ‘What Child Is This’ and ‘It Came Upon A Midnight Clear’ point us back to the manger—these are the songs that present Jesus, the true Hope of Christmas.”



Serving as lead vocalist for the iconic quartet Gold City from 1983-1993—where he recorded his signature #1 hit, “Midnight Cry”— Ivan Parker’s acclaimed solo career now spans more than 20 years. He has garnered 31 Singing News Fan Awards, highlighted by 12 Favorite Male Vocalist honors, while his #1 Southern Gospel radio singles include “Hit The Ground Running” and “I Choose.” As a solo artist, Parker has released 16 recordings, five DVDs and has been featured in 32 best-selling Gaither Homecoming videos. His critically-acclaimed Difference Media debut, Dancing in the Rain, released in 2016.



Difference Media is a division of John Hagee Ministries, founded by John Hagee. Along with Ivan Parker, the San Antonio-based label features some of the leading names in Gospel music, including Canton Junction, Ricardo Sanchez, Matt Hagee, The Hagees, Tim Duncan, Aaron & Amanda Crabb, The Cornerstone Sanctuary Choir and John Hagee.



Christmas Dreaming, a Difference Media release, will be distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group.



For further information, visit ivanparker.com,turningpointpr.com or differencemedia.org. Follow Parker on Facebook,Instagram and Twitter.

Read the full SGNScoops August Magazine Here.

Download the PDF of SGNScoops Magazine HERE Find SGNScoops On Facebook HERE

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Online HERE —

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related