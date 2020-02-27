Ivan Parker Requests Prayer

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 27, 2020 – 11:30 am -

Do you ever question God’s timing even though we know He has the perfect plan?

I am so thankful that He knew I needed to be at home last night and not on the road!

My sweet Teresa had a heart attack late last night but we were able to get her to the hospital and in to surgery in record time. She is surrounded by family and doing very well. We are thanking God, and expecting a full recovery! God is so good!!

You can check here for any updates. We know we can count on your love and prayers. We love you all.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related