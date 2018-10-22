Jason Crabb and Rascal Flatts Unite to Bring Epic Performance to GMA Dove Awards

GRAMMY® award winner JASON CRABB was joined by some very special guests during his performance at the 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards this past Tuesday, October 16, 2018 – multi-award winning superstar vocal group, RASCAL FLATTS.

Flatts’ member JAY DEMARCUS produced Crabb’s latest release, Unexpected, and the group joined Crabb to perform “You Chose To Be My Friend” featuring a duet with Flatts’ member, Gary LeVox.