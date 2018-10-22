Jason Crabb and Rascal Flatts Unite to Bring Epic Performance to GMA Dove Awards

Jason Crabb and Rascal Flatts Unite to Bring Epic Performance to GMA Dove AwardsWritten by Staff on October 22, 2018 – 7:30 am -
Crabb Garners 22nd GMA Dove Award
Jason Crabb & Rascal Flatts on the GMA Dove Awards Red Carpet, Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Photo: Jamie Gillam / GMA Dove Awards
GRAMMY® award winner JASON CRABB was joined by some very special guests during his performance at the 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards this past Tuesday, October 16, 2018 – multi-award winning superstar vocal group, RASCAL FLATTS.
Flatts’ member JAY DEMARCUS produced Crabb’s latest release, Unexpected, and the group joined Crabb to perform “You Chose To Be My Friend” featuring a duet with Flatts’ member, Gary LeVox.
Earlier in the evening, Crabb garnered his 22nd GMA Dove award for the song, “Washed By The Water,” from his latest release,Unexpected.
L-R: Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb, and Ashleigh Taylor (daughter of Jason Crabb)
Photo by Rick Diamond
Other performers for the evening include Tori Kelly, Kirk Franklin, Jekalyn, Carr, Lauren Daigle, Natalie Grant, Newsboys, Big Daddy Weave, Cory Asbury, Tauren Wells and Koryn Hawthorne
The 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be broadcast on TBN on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 9 PM ET / 8 PM CT.
For more information on the GMA Dove Awards, visit www.GospelMusic.org.
For more information on Jason Crabb, visit www.JasonCrabb.com.
