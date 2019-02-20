Jason Crabb Garners 2nd GRAMMY Award

LOS ANGELES, CA – Multi-Award winning artist Jason Crabb has added another accolade to his career. The beloved singer, songwriter, actor, musician, author and television host, garnered his 2nd GRAMMY Awardon Sunday, February 10, 2019, for the album, Unexpected.

Produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts), the project was well received and garnered critical acclaim, even being named one of USA Today's 'Nashville's Best Albums of 2018.' The recording featured special guests Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) and Kaya Jones along with a song co-written with disco icon, Gloria Gaynor, who Crabb met a few years ago on Twitter.

Crabb previously won a GRAMMY award in 2010 for his debut self-titled album. During his celebrated career, he has amassed 22 GMA Dove Awards along with a host of industry honors and recognitions.

Crabb says: “I’m just so thankful. I am thankful to the academy, to my staff and team, managers Philip & Tina Morris, my PR, the band, Jeff Roberts Agency, the pastors and promoters who invite us in, Jentezen Franklin and his family who has been so kind and to Jay DeMarcus who produced this record and to Ed, Dottie, and everyone at Daywind Records. Thank you to all the singers, musicians and songwriters for pouring your heart into this record. When I got up there and I looked out and saw everyone, and I saw my girls, I was just so happy and thankful that they were there with me to share this moment. I love my family. To everyone that was in this category, I love you and you’re all my friends. It was special to be nominated alongside my true friends. I love you all, I love Jesus and I am just so thankful!”

Jay DeMarcus comments: “As a producer, there is no higher honor in the recording arts than for a project you produced to win a GRAMMY award. As a friend, I am proud and excited for my buddy, Jason Crabb! Thank you to the academy, Jason’s team and everyone who supported this project. This sure feels great! Congratulations Jason!!!!