Jason Crabb On Gospel Music Today

Jason Crabb is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of June 25 and Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Sons Family, and Jean reviews a new recording by Master’s Promise. An article from Singing News magazine about Ben Speer’s Memorial service is the subject of this week’s News Notes. In the News this week is Cana’s Voice, Jeff Stice, The Griffiths and Canton Junction. The show features exclusive concert video of 4 His Love Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Gold City Quartet, recorded in Pigeon Forge, TN.