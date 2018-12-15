Jason Crabb, Jay DeMarcus React to GRAMMY® Nomination

Written by Staff on December 15, 2018 – 3:47 pm -

Nashville, TN – The nominations for the 61st GRAMMY® Awards were announced last Friday, December 7, 2018, during a live broadcast on CBS This Morning. Nashville, TN – The nominations for thewere announced last Friday, December 7, 2018, during a live broadcast on

Jason Crabb – critically acclaimed and highly lauded singer/songwriter/musician/ author – was honored to receive a nomination for Best Roots Gospel Albumfor his latest release, Unexpected.

The project was produced by Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and features Gary LeVox (Flatts’ lead singer).

Upon news of the nomination, Crabb commented: “2018 has been such a great year, it has literally blown my mind. God has been amazingly generous with His blessings. I have the best family in the world and I love them with all my heart.

“I am so grateful to all the members of the Recording Academy for nominating this project, Unexpected. Overwhelmed only begins to describe the way I feel right now. I love this record and I am very passionate about it and the message that it conveys. Thank you Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox, the musicians, songwriters and everyone else who played a role in it! To top it all off, I am nominated beside some of my best friends. I am a blessed man!”

Jay DeMarcus comments, “This is wonderful news!!! There is no one more deserving of this than Jason. I am thrilled and honored to be a small part of it, and proud to call him my friend.”

USA Today naming the project as one of Nashville’s Best Albums of 2018. This nomination comes alongside the honor ofnaming the project as one of

The 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awardsreturns to Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center on Sunday, February 10, 2019, and will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

For more information on the GRAMMY Awards, visit www.grammy.com

For more information on Jason Crabb, visit www.jasoncrabb.com

