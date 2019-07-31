Jason Crabb Partners with Icon Destinations for Once-In-A-Lifetime Trip to the Holy Land

Written by Staff on July 31, 2019 – 5:34 am -

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 30, 2019) – Icon Destinations, is proud to announce a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Holy Land with 2-time GRAMMY Award Winner, Jason Crabb.

Crabb states: “For a Christian, there is no trip as significant as a journey to the Holy Land. To walk where Jesus walked, see what Jesus saw…there’s NOTHING ELSE LIKE IT! If this is on your bucket list, then make sure you don’t miss this chance. I can’t wait to experience this with you!”

Tour Highlights include:

Tel Aviv – Orientation drive and Jaffa visit.

Caesarea and Megiddo – Ancient Roman archaeological site.

Tiberias – Jesus boat museum visit and boat cruise.

Nazareth – Basilica of the Annunciation.

Jordan Valley – River Jordan baptismal site.

Jerusalem – Old town walking tour.

Bethlehem – Church of the Nativity visit

Transfers by private, first-class, air-conditioned motor coach

Buffet breakfasts daily and six dinners

Stay in first-class hotels

Church service with Jason Crabb

Click here to view a video from Jason Crabb, inviting you to this experience.

For more on Jason Crabb go Here.

Biography Segment from www.jasoncrabb.com: In his career, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has won a GRAMMY and 21 Dove Awards – being named the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year. Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world – through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media including over 20 million views on YouTube.

For more information, and to book your trip, with Icon Destinations click here: www.icondestinations.com/ jason-crabb

Connect with Icon Destinations:

Phone: 1-800-679-9201

www.icondestinations.com

www.facebook.com/Icon. Destinations

www.instagram.com/icon. destinations

www.twitter.com/ IconDestination

