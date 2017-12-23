Jason Crabb Shares Christmas Memories with Country Living Magazine

Written by Staff on December 23, 2017 – 6:06 am -

Crabb Joins Martina McBride, Mario Lopez, Hillary Scott,Carla Hall, and more for “My Favorite Christmas” Essay Series

Nashville, TN (December 22, 2017) – Grammy winner Jason Crabbopens up to share bittersweet Christmas memories of his family in a new article written by Crabb just published by Country Living Magazine atwww.CountryLiving.com.

“If you know me, you know I love my family,” Crabb says. “It was a joy to share memories of my grandmother and family with the readers of Country Living. Merry Christmas, everyone!”



Shellye Crabb, Emma, Grandmother Billie Richardson, Ashleigh, and Jason Crabb Shellye Crabb, Emma, Grandmother Billie Richardson, Ashleigh, and Jason Crabb

The essay is part of an exclusive series for the magazine called “My Favorite Christmas.”Crabb joins Martina McBride, Mario Lopez, Carla Hall (ABC’s The Chew), Hillary Scott, Rory Feek and more for the special articles.

ABOUT JASON CRABB:

ABOUT JASON CRABB:

Grammy winner Jason Crabb is well known as one of the most compelling voices in any genre of music. Crabb's electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals, and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world. With his power, range, and passion, he has moved easily among musical styles including gospel, country, and pop. Jason released his first solo album in 2009, earning him a Grammy the following year. Since then, he's amassed numerous industry accolades, among them 21 GMA Dove Awards, including wins in the "Artist of the Year," "Male Vocalist of the Year," and "Song of the Year" categories. In addition to his recording career, Crabb is also an actor and author. He shared his life story in the inspiring book, Trusting God to Get You Through, and has written a series of successful children's books. Whatever The Road, Crabb's latest project, was honored with a 2016 Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album and he is currently in the studio working on a new project with Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) producing. Crabb has been covered by such outlets as Associated Press, People Magazine, The Huffington Post, Billboard, USA Today, Fox News, Entertainment Tonight, andCountry Weekly, among others, and was named one of Nashville's Most Beautiful People by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. Crabb is also frequently seen on television hosting on TBN, appearing on awards shows and television specials for a variety of networks. For more information, visit www.JasonCrabb.com

