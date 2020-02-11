Jason Oxenrider undergoes heart surgery

Written by Staff on February 11, 2020 – 5:36 am -

Jason Oxenrider, vocalist with Gospel Music artists, The ‘Riders and Zions Way, is asking for prayers as he undergoes quadruple bypass surgery this morning, February 11th.

His Facebook page from yesterday reads:

******

Update…..they will take me to the OR between 5:30am-6am in the morning for prep…..Doctor will begin procedure at about 7:30am…..will be about a 4 hour surgery……so if y’all feel led to fast during breakfast and lunch tomorrow that’s fine by me!!! Lol……can’t wait to see all of you on the other side of this!!!

******

Please be in prayer for Jason as he undergo surgery this morning. Another way to help this man and his family, his previous post reads:

******

Many have asked how they can help during this time that I am in the hospital. I am looking at a pretty lengthy recovery process after surgery tomorrow. I am self-employed both in music and lawn care. I will be out of work for a while. If you feel led to donate to this gofundme account it would be greatly appreciated. I also have a paypal account at coacho19@yahoo.com…..most important I continue to ask for your prayers as we tackle this unexpected health issue. God Bless you all!! Much Love!!!

******

Prayers go out to Jason Oxenrider, his family and the surgical team today.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related