Jay DeMarcus Announces Launch of Red Street Records

DeMarcus shared his thoughts exclusively withBillboard, who broke the news yesterday, saying: “I always feel like I’m going back home every time I do work over there [in Christian music] because that’s where I started. I grew up in the church and loved contemporary Christian music. I go back to the early days of when it first started with the likes of Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith. Those people that really pioneered are heroes of mine. It’s great to always ‘come back home’ and feel like I’ve never skipped any time. They’ve always welcomed me back with open arms. We just played the Doves the other night with Jason Crabb and they always feel like family to me. I want to be a part of bringing more visibility to the Christian music genre and give it some platforms that it may not have had before. I feel like as blessed as we’ve been with Rascal Flatts, I might be able through some of my own connections and avenues to give them some visibility in arenas they’ve never had before. That’s what I hope to be able to do.”