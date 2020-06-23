Jennifer Campbell: The Answer for the World

Written by Staff on June 23, 2020 – 8:24 am -

Right now, millions of people are longing to return to their normal, daily lives. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live, the way some people think, and the way others act.

From the essential workers on the frontlines to the people who are staying safe at home, each one of us likely has a plethora of questions swirling about our minds. There are those who ask, “How can I adequately protect myself and my family?” Others want to know what they can do about their loss of income during the lockdown. Sorrowfully, thousands of families are wondering why their loved ones had to die. In such unprecedented times, we may not have all of the answers, but there is One on whom we can rely. In a world filled with questions, Jesus Christ is the answer for the world.

COVID-19 has affected the world in a way we have never seen before, causing many people to ask, “Where is God in all of this?” They continuously complain about everything from social distancing to travel restrictions, and some individuals feel as if God has abandoned them in the midst of their suffering. Some people are depressed and many have become fearful, even to the point of refraining from ordinary day-to-day activities. Others have embraced new ways of doing everyday things, opting for grocery delivery services and curbside pickup at retail stores. There are even families who have reinstated family dinners, taking advantage of extra quality time together. While some people have taken lemons and made lemonade, other people have a hard time walking into a business or doctor’s office seeing people wearing masks and other personal protective equipment, as it causes their anxiety levels to escalate to the point where their body involuntarily employs the physiological response known as fight or flight. Even now, as a large percentage of the world is under quarantine or stay-at-home orders, many people seem angry, discouraged, and confused. They do not know what to make of such widespread calamity going on around them.

For centuries, people have wondered why God would allow bad things to happen to good people. Ultimately, though, bad things have only happened to one good person in the history of humanity. Jesus Christ is the only good person to walk on the face of this earth. Jesus said, “‘There is only One who is good’” (Matt. 19:17 NLT). God sent His only Son, Jesus Christ, as a perfect sacrifice for the forgiveness of our sins. Romans 3:23 (NLT) says, “For everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard.” Notice this verse does not say everyone, except for a few good people. It says everyone has sinned. Ecclesiastes 7:20 (NLT) says, “Not a single person on earth is always good and never sins.” By God’s standards, I am not a good person. You are not a good person. No one on earth is an inherently good person. Only through the grace of God can we become good enough to enter into God’s Kingdom.

We cannot rely on our own merit to achieve salvation. Good deeds cannot save you. Having a lucrative career cannot save you. Loving your friends or family cannot save you. Going to church cannot save you. Jesus said, “‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me’” (John 14:6 NLT). Jesus Christ is the only way to receive the gift of eternal salvation. You do not have to live in a state of confusion any longer. Do not let the problems of the world overwhelm you. Isaiah 50:10 (NLT) says, “If you are walking in darkness, without a ray of light, trust in the Lord and rely on your God.” Jesus Christ is the Light of the world, and He wants to give you the “light that leads to life,” if you will put your trust in Him as your Lord and Savior (John 8:12 NLT).

Perhaps you are going through a very dark time in your life, whether due to the pandemic or other causes. You may feel as if the walls are closing in around you, and you cannot see a way to escape from your dire circumstances. Although I do not know what you are going through, I can tell you that I have experienced my own share of trials. In the fall of 2018, the doctors at Mayo Clinic showed me disheartening MRI results, which showed a possible malignant tumor the width of my entire leg. They were discussing amputation, oncology, and other terms that no one ever wants to hear. Through this physical battle, I sat on my sofa at home, with the exception of visits to the hospital, for three months straight. During this time of sitting still, I was writhing in pain so severe that it elevated my heart rate and blood pressure to life-threatening levels. My dad and I were greatly discouraged, but we put our trust in Jesus Christ. Yes, we had many questions, but we could not dwell on the uncertainties of life. We had to focus our attention on the One who gives life. I thank God every day for restoring my health. He deserves all of the glory, honor, and praise.

I want to encourage you today. You may not understand why you have to climb over mile-high mountains or forge raging rivers, but I can tell you that God will help you through this pandemic and every other difficult situation that you face. Jesus said, “‘I have told you all this so that you may have peace in me. Here on earth you will have many trials and sorrows. But take heart, because I have overcome the world’” (John 16:33 NLT). No matter what, remember that Jesus Christ will walk beside you, guiding you through each rough patch. Jesus Christ loves you more than you could ever imagine. Do not lose heart; He has already overcome every problem you will ever encounter. Instead of dwelling on the many questions of life, strive to “set your minds on things above” (Col. 3:2 NIV). When you focus on Jesus Christ, the tribulations in this world will fade out of view.

Although I cannot answer the question as to when the coronavirus pandemic will end, I can tell you where to find the answers to all of the questions plaguing your mind. Psalm 119:105 (NIV) says, “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.” When we read God’s Word, He will show us the answers that we need. God wants to impart His wisdom, if we take time to listen to His still, small voice. May we all have a discerning heart and a listening ear when it comes to following the Lord’s leading, not just about the COVID-19 crisis, but in every aspect of our lives.

No organization, government, or religion has all of the answers. Jesus Christ is our only eternal hope. He is the Son of the only living God. Unlike this ever-changing world, He is the same yesterday, today, and forever (Heb. 13:8). He is not only the answer for today’s problems, but He is the answer for all of our tomorrows. Put your trust in Jesus Christ today!

By Jennifer Campbell

More about Jennifer Campbell:

Jennifer Campbell knows that God has a dream for her life. Whether she is on stage singing solo, singing with her dad as a duet, speaking at churches and other locations around the globe, or teaching English Language Arts at Suwannee Middle School, she knows God will always guide her footsteps in everything she does. She is grateful for the talents God has given her and she strives to use them for His glory every single day. God has blessed her with the ability to play the piano and drums. She has served as a Group Leader for Women of Faith as well.

Jennifer is a prolific writer, penning songs, writing an inspirational blog, and serving as a Feature Writer for SGN Scoops Digital Magazine, the first all digital Southern Gospel music magazine. She has written for SGN Scoops for over 20 years, including features on The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Bill Gaither, Janet Paschal, Goodman Revival, Karen Peck and New River, The Whisnants, Canton Junction, The Hoppers, and many others. She was also honored to be able to write special tributes to Lari Goss and LaBreeska Hemphill.

Jennifer recently published her first book, an inspirational autobiography titled, When You’re in the Sunset, There’s Sunshine Awaiting You, which she hopes will inspire others through its message of hope. You can read a complimentary chapter by clicking this link, and you can also purchase a copy on Amazon. Already working on her second book, it is her prayer that God will give her the opportunity to publish many more books in His timing.

In addition, she has a food and travel blog at www.jennifersjourneys.net, where she featured William Jack Degel of Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse and the Food Network show Restaurant Stakeout. Jennifer would love to have her own food and travel show one day.

(Excerpt from Jennifer Campbell’s biography: http://www.jennifercampbell.net/biography.htm )

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE.

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related