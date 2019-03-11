Jessica Horton: Do you believe in Amazing Grace?

Written by Staff on March 11, 2019 – 3:09 pm -

Amazing Grace: “How precious did that grace appear the hour I first believed.”

Grace. As a small-town Southern girl, I was raised hearing that word around every corner. Down my high school halls I could hear, “Well, we need a ‘hail Mary’ in math, but he’ll graduate by the grace of God.” In the office at work I might hear, “We’re burning at both ends but by the grace of God we’ll make the deadline.” At home I heard more than once, “We’ll make the bills in time…by the grace of God.”

When you think about it, we might as well just say, “by the skin of our teeth” because the phrase is so common and inadequate. Don’t get me wrong – God is most definitely working and applying grace to every aspect of our lives! He fills in our shortcomings more times than we will ever know. But we cannot forget how precious His gift truly is.

When I met Jesus, and I accepted Him into my heart, the “old” man was washed away, and the “new” man was born. My sins, great and small, were forgiven in an instant.

God didn’t think about it. He didn’t weigh the pros and cons. He didn’t look at my past and have critical comments about my ability to make better choices in the future. He took the payment, made by Jesus, and marked my transgressions “PAID IN FULL.” As the old song says, He “overlooked my fault and saw my need.” How precious!

So, what will we do with this new heart full of gratitude? Extend this grace to others. I will never forget what God has done for me and what He continues to do in me every day. We are all sinners in need of God’s constant grace. Therefore, what is so freely given to us, may we give to others as a testament of God’s “Amazing Grace.”

Dear Heavenly Father,

Thank you for the precious gift of Your grace. Make us more aware of Your presence and the way You move in our lives every day. Give us hearts that love Your people the way the You love them. Amen.

Scriptures:

2 Corinthians 5:17

Romans 3:23-24

Ephesians 2:8-9

Romans 6:14

1 Peter 4:10

By Jessica Horton

SGNScoops welcomes talented gospel music artist Jessica Horton to our team of writers. We hope you have enjoyed her first article and will encourage her to write more by visiting her facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jhorton51110 or her website at https://jessicahortonmusic.com/

Jessica Horton is a singer/songwriter from Columbus, MS. She was raised in classic country and gospel, and the soul and sound of these classics often find their way into her music. Her songs feature the acoustic guitar, dobro, mandolin, and other roots instruments. On stage, Jessica brings a live aspect to her show by playing guitar and including singable old-time hymns and gospel songs. Off- stage, Jessica spends a lot of time with her husband, David and her church family. She serves as worship leader and youth director at Shaeffer’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Columbus, MS… (for more click here.)

(bio from https://jessicahortonmusic.com/bio March 1, 3:55pm)

