Jessica Horton Signs with MAC

M.A.C. Records is proud to announce the addition of their newest artist, Jessica Horton, to the Route 82 Records division.

Jessica is an Americana/Gospel artist with a classic Country Roots style. She will be appearing at Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend in September and making her first appearance at Creekside Gospel Music Convention in October, during the daytime showcase.

M.A.C. Records owner, Dennis McKay, says, “When I first heard her sing, I thought, ‘who is this,’ because she doesn’t sound like anyone else. Jessica has a unique sound that separates her from everyone else. She isn’t interested in trying to imitate anyone and she has a sound that is recognizable as Jessica Horton.

“She is easy to work with, has her head on straight and knows what she wants for her musical career, while being open to direction. I expect great things for her and we are pleased to be a part of helping her take things to another level.”

Jessica’s newest song, “Love Wins,” has been released to radio and is available online. New Journey Radio owner, Bobby Richardson, debuted “Love Wins” on his “3rd Cup of Joe” morning show last week. He described Jessica’s sound by saying, “Her voice is like silk.”

Leslie McKay sat down with Jessica recently to interview her, so everyone can get to know this new artist.

LM: Where are you from?

JH: I’m originally from Eupora, Mississippi. I’ve been living in Columbus, Miss., since 2007, when I started school at the W (Mississippi University for Women). When I graduated in 2012 with my Music Education degree, I worked on my M. Div. (Masters of Divinity) through Asbury Seminary until 2014. At that time, I moved to Hawaii where I lived for three years. I just returned home this past year to follow my dreams as a musician from my home in the south.

LM: Tell us about your family. Are you married? Do you have kids or pets?

JH: I’m married to my college sweetheart, David. We got married in 2010, and we have two fur-babies that we adopted in Hawaii, Bear and Snickers. (Jessica reminds readers to #spayandneuter #adoptdontshop)

LM: What do you do for fun?

JH: I like to surround myself with people and activities that I enjoy, so I’m having fun pretty much all the time. Currently, I’m the youth minister at my church – Shaeffer’s Chapel UMC. A lot of my free time is spent with the youth or planning for them. I really enjoy working with our students at Shaeffer’s Chapel UMC and being a part of their faith journey. I am also the contemporary worship leader.

As far as other fun things…when I’m not working or doing chores, I like to write, or watch Netflix, or spend time

playing with my pups. I love all:animals and I pretty much just love any opportunity to pet them, or watch YouTube videos about them, or look up cat memes. If you’re friends with me on Facebook, you’ll know that every other post is a cat meme or a dog video. Have you seen the one where the dog misses the food like a

hundred times?

LM: When did you start singing? Do you play any instruments?

JH: I started singing when I was a baby. My grandparents took a special interest in me and would teach me all the old country songs and hymns. By the time I was three, I was traveling with them to various old schoolhouses and community events to perform. My favorite memories are at the Sparta Opry in Woodland, Miss., and the old

Blackhawk School in Carroll County. I also remember getting to meet Miss Kitty Wells herself when I was about 12 years old. My grandpa got me the most amazing opportunity to visit with Mr. Johnnie Wright (Kitty Wells’ husband) at their home and sing some of Kitty’s songs for him. My grandpa also taught me how to play basic guitar and piano – I could learn a bit more.

LM: Do you write your own songs?

JH: I have been writing songs about Jesus since I was a teenager but I never played them for anyone. I stopped writing for a long time and recently picked it up again. I figure l’ve just now got some good stories to tell.

LM: Who are your musical influences?

JH: Vocally, I have always been drawn to Patsy Cline. Her songs have permeated every year of my life. When I’m especially missing my grandfather (he passed in 2011) and I’m craving the music that makes a memory come to life, I listen to her. As a songwriter, I am in awe of Norah Jones, Emmy Lou Harris, and Loretta Lynn. Nobody writes a song like these ladies.

LM:How would you describe your musical style?

JH: I’m an Americana artist through and through. My style keeps a Root-sy core and a positive message. I love to keep the classic Country sound alive by including acoustic guitar, dobro, mandolin, steel guitar, and fiddle into my projects.

LM: How do you feel about working with M.A.C. Records?

JH: I’m so excited to be working with M.A.C. Records. I couldn’t have dreamed of a more supportive, knowledgeable, and proactive label. I am just so proud to be added to the family.

LM: What do you hope people remember about you when they leave your concert or service?

JH: I hope people leave my concerts with a smile. I write my stories and I’m full of hope. With all the negative messages the world is sending, I want my stories and thoughts to make us feel clean and simple and happy. I hope, most of all, that people will hear my stories and feel as if I’m telling their’s. I hope that my music speaks to you in some way and makes you feel connected and known. We all need that.

LM: When did you start following Jesus? Tell us about that.

JH: I have known God since I was a child. God speaks to children in a different way, and even though I didn’t grow up in a Christian home, I heard his voice through the hymns my grandparents would teach me and I felt his presence when I was lonely. When I was about nine, I accepted Jesus as my Lord and Savior and I have followed him ever since.

Every day is a journey, but my hope is to learn to trust him more and more every day and to be the best representation of his love that I possibly can be.

LM: How can folks contact you?

JH: You can follow me on Facebook at Jessica Horton Music or you can friend me personally. You can contact me via Messenger or you can email me at jesshortonmusic@gmail.com. I look forward to meeting all of you down the road.

Watch and listen for Jessica Horton in the coming days and months. Check out “Love Wins” online and on your local radio station. Her first original project is in the works, so stay tuned for the release information.

Again, Horton will be appearing at Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend in September and she will be making her first appearance in the daytime showcase at Creekside Gospel Music Convention in October.

For information about M.A.C. Records, contact Dennis McKay at 662.889.2829, or on Facebook @musicstudio115a or email info@macrecords.net.

